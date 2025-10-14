4 hours ago

Ghana’s innovative approach to natural resource governance took the spotlight at a high-level meeting in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, as Finance Ministers from five African countries hailed the country’s GOLDBOD model as a benchmark for resource-led economic transformation across the continent.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 2025 IMF–World Bank Annual Meetings, brought together Finance Ministers from Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Sudan for strategic discussions with the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah.

Amid wide-ranging deliberations on Africa’s development priorities, the conversation on natural resource management stood out — with Ghana’s Gold Board (GOLDBOD) earning widespread praise for its pioneering framework.

Several ministers commended the GOLDBOD initiative for its success in transforming the management of Ghana’s gold resources, noting its role in bolstering economic growth, enhancing exchange rate stability, and promoting sustainable development.

They described the model as a major departure from traditional resource governance systems, highlighting how it enables African nations to capture greater value from their natural wealth while ensuring transparency and accountability.

Countries within the AfDB constituency expressed keen interest in adopting similar mechanisms to improve resource governance, strengthen fiscal resilience, and advance development goals in their respective economies.

The Ghana Gold Board (GOLDBOD) serves as the exclusive authority responsible for the purchase, sale, grading, valuation, assaying, and export of gold and other precious minerals in Ghana.

Operating under the Ministry of Finance, GOLDBOD plays a central role in regulating the gold sector, ensuring that the exploitation of Ghana’s mineral resources translates into tangible benefits for national development and long-term economic stability.