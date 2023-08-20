2 hours ago

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams played a crucial role in securing a 2-0 triumph for Athletic Bilbao over Osasuna on Saturday in their Spanish La Liga game.

At Estadio El Sadar, Inaki Williams took center stage, being a vital presence in the match from start to finish. Sharing the field with his sibling, Nico Williams, both players contributed significantly to the team's victory.

The action commenced in the 11th minute when Inaki Williams showcased his skill, firing a precise right-footed shot from extremely close range, finding the high center of the goal.

This well-executed strike, orchestrated by the timely cross delivered by Nico Williams, propelled Athletic Bilbao into the lead.

Maintaining their dominance, Athletic Bilbao extended their advantage to 2-0 in the 20th minute. Gorka Guruzeta capitalized on an opportunity with a right-footed shot from very close distance, accurately placing the ball at the center of the goal.

Nico Williams played a crucial role in setting up Gorka Guruzeta's goal, further emphasizing the impact of the Williams brothers.

The dynamics of the match changed when Athletic Bilbao was reduced to 10 players after Oihan Sancet received a second yellow card for a reckless tackle.

The home team, Osasuna, also found themselves with 10 men when Chimy Avila received a straight red card for a foul during added time.

Athletic Bilbao's upcoming La Liga fixture will see them take on Real Betis, as they continue their campaign in the league.