Ghana’s injuries ahead of 2026 World Cup worrying – GFA president kurt Okraku

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed concern over a growing injury list affecting key players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Midfielder Abu Francis, alongside influential duo Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, are all currently sidelined with serious injuries, casting doubt over their availability for the tournament in North America.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Mr Okraku acknowledged the scale of the challenge but remained optimistic about Ghana’s chances.

“I know we have some challenges with injuries to key players,” he said. “When I look at the list, it’s quite worrying, but I derive my positivity from the fact that there is something in the Ghanaian, the indomitable spirit of the Ghanaian will always come up when the chips are so low.”

He added that the arrival of head coach Carlos Queiroz has helped unite the nation behind the team, a factor he believes could inspire the squad.

“With the unity of purpose demonstrated across the country, it will arouse extra energy in the players and even the ‘12th man’. We will find the right level of energy to be competitive,” he said.

Ghana’s Black Stars have been drawn in a challenging Group I, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia. Their campaign begins against Panama on 17 June, before fixtures against England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

In preparation for the tournament, Ghana will play friendly matches against Mexico later this month and Wales on 2 June, offering the coaching staff a final opportunity to assess the squad.

Coach Queiroz is expected to name his final squad on 1 June, with fitness concerns likely to play a crucial role in selection decisions.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports World Cup

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, IERPP
    Archives
    IERPP: Is the IMF Complicit in Bank of Ghana’s Massive 2025 Losses?
    The Institute of Economic Research and Public Policy, IERPP
    Archives
    IMF urged to come clean on Bank of Ghana losses
    Man with a white beard and dark sunglasses, wearing a white hat and scarf, smiling against a light background.
    African News
    Reggie Rockstone speaks about why he quit smoking
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22