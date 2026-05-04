Ghana’s injuries ahead of 2026 World Cup worrying – GFA president kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has expressed concern over a growing injury list affecting key players ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Midfielder Abu Francis, alongside influential duo Mohammed Kudus and Mohammed Salisu, are all currently sidelined with serious injuries, casting doubt over their availability for the tournament in North America.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Mr Okraku acknowledged the scale of the challenge but remained optimistic about Ghana’s chances.

“I know we have some challenges with injuries to key players,” he said. “When I look at the list, it’s quite worrying, but I derive my positivity from the fact that there is something in the Ghanaian, the indomitable spirit of the Ghanaian will always come up when the chips are so low.”

He added that the arrival of head coach Carlos Queiroz has helped unite the nation behind the team, a factor he believes could inspire the squad.

“With the unity of purpose demonstrated across the country, it will arouse extra energy in the players and even the ‘12th man’. We will find the right level of energy to be competitive,” he said.

Ghana’s Black Stars have been drawn in a challenging Group I, where they will face Panama, England and Croatia. Their campaign begins against Panama on 17 June, before fixtures against England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

In preparation for the tournament, Ghana will play friendly matches against Mexico later this month and Wales on 2 June, offering the coaching staff a final opportunity to assess the squad.

Coach Queiroz is expected to name his final squad on 1 June, with fitness concerns likely to play a crucial role in selection decisions.