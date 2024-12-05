3 hours ago

The Ministry of Tourism. Arts and Culture (MoTAC) has announced that the craftsmanship of Ghana's traditional woven textile, Kente, has been inscribed onto the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity under the 2003 Convention fig the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, this significant recognition emphasises the cultural and historical importance of Kente. a revered hand-woven textile originating from the Asante and Ewe communities of Ghana.

Known globally for its exotic colours, intricate patterns and profound symbolic meanings, Kente embodies the creativity, heritage and identity of the Ghanaian people.

"The inclusion of Kente in this prestigious list is a proof of our commitment to preserving our rich Ghanaian cultural traditions and sharing them with the world. It also reinforces Ghana's position as a leader in cultural heritage preservation and promotion on the international stage," the statement indicates.

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has therefore expressed his gratitude to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and UNESCO on the back of the recognition.

MoTAC has commended the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, including traditional authorities, cultural institutions, artisans, as well as its implementing agencies in achieving this milestone.

It also acknowledges the tireless contributions of the communities of Bonwire, Agotime and others, who continue to serve as custodians of this cherished tradition.

"As we celebrate this historic moment, MoTAC reaffirms its commitment to promoting and preserving Ghana's cultural heritage," the Minister further noted in the press release.

