4 hours ago

Ghanaian teenager Levi Acheampong has taken his first steps onto the Ajax Amsterdam senior stage, marking his “unofficial” first-team debut in a 2–0 friendly victory over SC Telstar on Monday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was introduced in the second half and quickly caught the eye, showing confidence on the ball and flashes of the technical quality Ajax are renowned for. His lively cameo drew positive reactions from those in attendance, offering a glimpse of what could lie ahead.

Acheampong’s rise has been closely followed in recent months, particularly back home in Ghana. During the December and January break, the youngster spent much of his holiday period in Accra, where he was spotted training on several occasions at the Nania Park, a sign of his commitment to staying sharp away from the European spotlight.

While Monday’s appearance does not count as a competitive debut, it represents an important milestone for the young midfielder as he continues his development within Ajax’s famed football structure.

For Acheampong, the journey is only just beginning. But for Ghanaian football fans, his promising display will fuel hopes that another homegrown talent could soon be making a lasting mark on one of Europe’s most storied clubs.