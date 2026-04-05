17 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Luke Martey has added an early milestone to his budding career after helping his side secure victory in the prestigious Dallas Cup.

The Black Starlets winger played a key role as Dallas FC emerged champions of the renowned youth competition, underlining his growing reputation as one of Ghana’s promising talents abroad.

The Dallas Cup, widely regarded as one of the most competitive youth tournaments in world football, has historically served as a platform for future stars, making Martey’s achievement all the more significant.

Martey’s involvement throughout the tournament highlights his importance to the team’s success, as he continues to develop his game at the youth level in the United States.

‎The triumph marks a proud moment for Ghanaian football, with Martey following in the footsteps of several young talents making their mark on the international stage.

As he continues his development, attention will now turn to how the winger builds on this success, with hopes he can progress through the ranks and potentially feature for Ghana’s senior national team in the future.