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The value of mobile money transactions in Ghana reached GH¢447.4 billion in February 2026, highlighting the continued dominance of digital payments in the country’s financial system.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s Summary of Economic and Financial Data, the February figure marked a slight increase from GH¢446.2 billion recorded in January 2026, though it remained below the GH¢518.4 billion peak seen in December 2025.

In terms of transaction volume, mobile money platforms processed 899 million transactions in February, down from 949 million in January and 982 million in December.

The report also showed continued growth in account registrations, with the number of mobile money accounts rising to 81.8 million in February from 81.2 million in January, reflecting expanding digital financial access across the country. Active accounts — defined as those that transacted at least once in the past 90 days — stood at 26.5 million.

Mobile money agents also grew, reaching 976,000 registered agents, of which 515,000 were actively facilitating transactions nationwide. Meanwhile, the balance on mobile money float accounts declined to GH¢33.9 billion in February from GH¢35.6 billion in January.

Interoperability transactions, which allow transfers across different mobile money networks, recorded a value of GH¢4.9 billion, with 27.2 million transactions processed during the month.

The figures underscore the sustained role of mobile money as a key driver of digital payments and financial inclusion, reinforcing its importance in Ghana’s evolving payment systems landscape.