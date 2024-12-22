8 hours ago

As Ghana prepares for a new government in January 2025, speculation about who will be appointed as the next Sports Minister is rife.

Among the notable figures being considered are President Samson Deen, President Ben Nunoo Mensah, President Herbert Mensah, and Hon. Kobe Woyome, who are on the list of names going around within the media. The president of the African Paralympic Committee has emerged as a leading choice of the Ghanaian media and sports-loving fans based on his track record.

Samson Deen stands out among the potential candidates for the Sports Minister position, thanks to his extensive experience in sports management and administration. His impressive track record in promoting sports development and inclusivity in Africa uniquely qualifies him to revitalize Ghana's sports landscape.

Samson Deen's leadership as President of the African Paralympic Committee has been transformative. His tireless efforts to promote para sports and inclusivity in Africa have led to significant growth and development. Under his guidance, the first-ever African Para Games were organized in Accra, and he played a key role in the successful delivery of the 13th African Games as Head of Transport.

In addition to his sports management experience, Deen is a successful entrepreneur and founder of the African Origin Group of Companies. His outstanding performance as an officer of King Faisal SC, Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC, and Heart of Lions years ago shows a great understanding of sports. Deen's contribution to Ghana's football qualification to major competitions draws him to the hearts of many Ghanaian fans.

Presidents Samson Deen and Ben Nunoo Mensah are both officers on the board of the National Sports Authority and played key roles in the successful organisation of the 13th African Games.

While other notable figures, such as Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, and Herbert Amponsah Mensah, President of World Rugby's African association, Rugby Africa, are also being considered, it's Samson Deen's unique blend of sports management experience and leadership skills that truly make him the standout candidate in this debate.

Hon. Wisdom Kobena Woyome, MP for South Tongu Constituency, has served on various committees, including the Youth, Sports, and Culture Committee, and is also a notable figure in Ghanaian sports. However, Deen's experience and sports management and administration credentials make him a more suitable candidate for the position of Sports Minister.

Samson Deen's appointment as Sports Minister would be a significant step forward for Ghana's sports landscape. His leadership and vision are poised to promote sports development, inclusivity, and excellence in the country, making him the ideal candidate to catch the eye of President Elect John Dramani Mahama.

The Ghanaian sports fraternity is on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new Sports Minister as the debate continues. The anticipation is palpable, and the outcome is sure to have a significant impact on the future of sports in Ghana.