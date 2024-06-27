7 hours ago

Tensions ran high in Ghana's Parliament yesterday as Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif faced criticism for withholding the total expenditure of hosting the 2023 African Games in March.

The games, which saw Ghana invest more than $200 million, involved extensive infrastructural developments like the newly constructed Borteyman Sports Complex and renovations such as those at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

The controversy ignited when Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson pointed out the glaring omission in the Minister's financial report.

Of particular concern was a $15 million allocation for 18 days' worth of meals to a company, raising serious transparency issues.

Dr. Forson emphasized the need for accountability in public spending, demanding clarity on the use of taxpayer money.

In contrast, Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin urged his colleagues to acknowledge the Minister's successful organization of the event rather than delve into financial specifics.

Echoing Dr. Forson's sentiments, another Minority member, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, accused the Minister of deliberately concealing the total expenditure from Parliament, intensifying the parliamentary debate.

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu defended Minister Ussif, arguing that finalizing expenditure details is a meticulous process and criticizing Dr. Forson's approach as unreasonable.

The heated exchange underscores the delicate balance between transparency in financial matters and celebrating Ghana's achievement in hosting the Games, which culminated in the country winning a total of 69 medals.