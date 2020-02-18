40 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has been included in Atletico Madrid’s 19-man squad for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with English Premier League giants Liverpool.

The 26-year old Black Stars kingpin will be expected to carry his side on his broad shoulders against the runaway English Premier League leaders, especially after his awesome display against Valencia at the Mestalla.

Atletico have an uphill task against the reigning champions of Europe – Liverpool – and a good results in the first leg at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano could steer the tie in their favor.

The Rojiblancos, themselves have not been convincing both in Europe and in the LaLiga, drawing their last game against Valencia as they wrestle for European places in the Spanish top-flight.

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa returns to the squad whiles, Portuguese Youngster Joao Felix misses out, Vrsaljko and Carrasco have been included.

Full Squad