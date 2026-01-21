3 hours ago

Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation (PPI) inched up from 1.3% in November 2025 to 1.9% in December 2025, representing a 0.6 percentage point increase, according to the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

PPI measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for goods and services, capturing inflation at the wholesale level from the seller’s perspective.

The rise in December was largely driven by a notable increase in the Mining and Quarrying sector, which holds the heaviest weight in the PPI basket at 43.7%. Producer inflation in this sector rose from 2.3% in November to 3.3% in December, a 1 percentage point increase.

In contrast, the Manufacturing sector, which accounts for 35% of the PPI basket, recorded a slight decline, dropping from 0.5% in November to 0.1% in December.

The Transport and Storage subsector continued to experience negative inflation, though it improved marginally from -10.2% in November to -3.7% in December.

The GSS urged businesses to focus on improving cost efficiency and productivity to sustain operations amid mixed sectoral price pressures. It also called on the government to address structural production costs by strengthening energy supply, transport infrastructure, and logistics systems.