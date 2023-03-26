4 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey was defeated by American boxer Jose Ramirez in the 11th round of a Junior Welterweight title eliminator match-up.

Commey was dropped twice before he gave up in the 11th round of their bout earlier this morning at Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California.

Ramirez after a one-year hiatus easily dominated and brushed off the tame resistance of the former lightweight world champion Commey.

From the first round, Ramirez tried to overwhelm Ghanaian Commey with constant offence and the 30-year-old pushed Commey to the ropes in every round to throw straight right hands, hooks and uppercuts. He eventually prevailed in the 11th when Commey was counted out after the second of two knockdowns in the round.

The California native said after the fight: "It's always hard after a lay-off, but mentally, I had to go back to being my old self and start strong.

"There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable. But this time, I started with that rhythm of being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.

"I hurt him in the first round. But he's a tough guy. Big shout out to Commey and his team. He's a good warrior. He took some good shots.

"And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him, but I wanted to make a statement and show that I'm the stronger guy in there.

"I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let's sit down and make the fight."

It's now two defeats in four bouts for Commey.