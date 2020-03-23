1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Sampson Opoku has signed a 1-year deal with Kyrgyzstani side Neftchi FC.

The fast-rising defender completed his medicals last week before finally inking a one year professional deal with Kyrgyzstani side.

The 20-year-old defender started his professional football journey with Proud United FC and has since blossomed into one of the finest full backs around.

His ability to play as left wing back and left attacking player belied his young age on the local scene.

He has been tipped heavily to fine tune his career into a national star with the Black Satellites and Olympics team waiting in the pipeline.