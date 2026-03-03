12 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has renewed calls for greater investment in volleyball across Africa, describing the sport as a powerful tool for unity and continental development.

Speaking during a meeting with President of the Confederation of African Volleyball, Bushra Hajij, Mr Adams stressed the need for African nations to work collectively to raise the profile of volleyball on the global stage.

‎The discussions centred on strengthening partnerships and building sustainable structures to develop the sport. Mr Adams reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to providing the necessary infrastructure, funding and training programmes to nurture emerging talent.

‎“Volleyball has the potential to unite and inspire across borders,” he said, adding that with strategic support and collaboration, Africa could become increasingly competitive internationally.

‎Madam Hajij, who paid a courtesy call on the Minister, shared updates on upcoming continental tournaments, youth development projects and possible international partnerships aimed at accelerating growth in the sport.

She praised Ghana’s continued backing of volleyball initiatives and highlighted recent successes, including well-organised competitions and the emergence of promising young players as signs of a bright future.

‎Both leaders agreed that stronger cooperation between Ghana and the wider African volleyball community could unlock new opportunities, not only for players but also for fans and administrators.

‎Madam Hajij expressed optimism about the direction of the partnership, thanking the Minister for what she described as unwavering support.

‎Observers say the meeting signals a renewed push to promote volleyball as a key sport across the continent, with emphasis on talent development, improved facilities and fostering unity among African nations.