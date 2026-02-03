15 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has held talks with Kuwait’s Chargé d’Affaires, Mr Husain Alebrahim, as both countries look to strengthen long-standing relations and explore new areas of cooperation, including sports development.

The meeting took place at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Accra and was described by the minister as warm and forward-looking, coming against the backdrop of more than 50 years of diplomatic friendship between Ghana and Kuwait.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Mr Adams reflected on Kuwait’s contribution to Ghana’s development, particularly through the Kuwait Fund, which has supported projects in the country since 1977.

The discussions, he said, went beyond past achievements and focused on the future, including the completion of ongoing projects and the possibility of establishing a new Ghana–Kuwait Sports Cooperation Framework.

Areas such as youth development, exchange programmes, trade and broader collaboration were also part of the conversation, as both sides considered ways to deepen engagement and create mutual benefits.

Mr Adams expressed optimism about the direction of the talks and said he is looking forward to further engagements, including celebrations marking Kuwait’s National Day on 11 February.

“The partnership lives on,” the minister noted, signalling Ghana’s intention to build on its historic ties with Kuwait while opening a new chapter centred on cooperation, development and shared opportunity.