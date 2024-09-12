3 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to seek an inspection of the Accra Sports Stadium and the University of Ghana Stadium by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This request comes in response to CAF's recent decision to ban Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international matches due to its poor condition.

With Baba Yara Stadium no longer available, Ghana needs alternative venues for upcoming international fixtures.

The Accra Sports Stadium, which has faced past scrutiny, has addressed many of the issues noted in previous CAF inspections.

The University of Ghana Stadium, although it has hosted CAF Category 2 matches, has yet to be inspected by CAF’s independent inspectors to qualify as a Category 3 venue.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has highlighted significant improvements made at the Accra Sports Stadium and has stressed that the University of Ghana Stadium is ready for CAF assessment.

"Most issues identified by CAF at the Accra Sports Stadium during a previous inspection have been resolved.

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana Stadium has already hosted CAF Category 2 matches, but it is yet to be inspected by CAF's independent inspectors for consideration as a suitable Category 3 venue, in accordance with CAF's Stadium Regulations," the statement read.

The Ministry is optimistic that either of these venues could be approved to host Ghana’s crucial match against Sudan, scheduled as part of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.