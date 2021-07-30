1 hour ago

Ghana national Under 20 defender Uzair Alhassan moved to German fourth tier club SV Straelen, signing a one-year deal.

Uzair, 19, joins the Regionalliga West club from Tamale Utrecht Football Academy in a free transfer arrangement.

His European Adventure comes months after joining the Black Satellite squad to win both U20 WAFU and AFCON in and Africa tournament

Reports indicate that Tamale Utrecht made the player to go free as they will have a percentage in his onward transfer.

The talented youngster can operate as a central defender and also a right-full back.