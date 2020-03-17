59 minutes ago

Ghanaian international midfielder, Winful Kweku Cobbinah has cautioned Ghanaians against spreading fake news and jokes about the Covid-19 that has brought the globe to a standstill.

According to the KF Tirana star, he has followed the discourse on social media and has realized people are circulating fake news on the pandemic.

“I think as Ghanaians we joke a lot with very serious issues this coronavirus issue is not a joke. I have been watching some videos and reading on social media how people are circulating fake news and joking with it,” Cobbinah told Asempa FM.

“It started in Albania here with 8 cases now we’re having more than 12 cases and is a very serious virus we shouldn’t joke about it in Ghana I think our elders should put measure to it fight it fast before it get to hands", the former Hearts of Oak player added.

On Sunday, the Director of Public Health at the Health Service (GHS) Dr Badu Sarkodie announced that Ghana has recorded four more new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to six.

The Ghana Football Association following the directives given by the President of the Republic suspended all its competitions with immediate effect until further notice.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks. Those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

