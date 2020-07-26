1 hour ago

The Headmistress of Ghana Senior High School in Tamale, Hajia Amina Musah, has lamented over the deplorable nature of some dormitories in the school.

She noted the current state of the dormitories poses a threat to the lives of the students occupying those blocks.

Burglars invade TAMASCO as teachers, students become easy targets Hajia Amina made this known when she received a donation worth 13,000 Ghana Cedis for the 95 year group of the school.

She called on government and the old students association to help in the renovation of the dormitories or even put up a new structure.

“The school has been battling some challenges ranging from dormitory to classroom and we need more projects to be able to put ourselves in a better position against Covid-19.”

She expressed gratitude on behalf of the school to the ’95 year group for the support.

Addressing the media, President of the ’95 year group association, Abdulai Malik said the donation was to support the school in the fight against Covid-19.

“It is our responsibility to support the school to develop and therefore cl on other year groups to follow suit.”

The items donated include 200 plastic chairs, 200 nose masks, liquid soap and hand sanitizers.

3news