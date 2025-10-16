1 hour ago

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert warning the public to prepare for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected to affect multiple parts of the country, particularly within the middle and transition belts.

According to GMet, a developing rainstorm system gaining strength is currently producing thunderstorms and heavy showers over Wenchi, Sunyani, Nsoatre, Kumawu, and Dadieso, along with nearby communities.

The agency indicated that the storm is expected to intensify and spread westwards, bringing more rainfall to areas within the Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti, and Eastern regions.

Parts of the Western North, Central, and Western regions are also likely to experience rainfall later in the morning.

GMet warned that the storm will be accompanied by moderate to strong winds, urging residents—especially those in low-lying and flood-prone communities—to exercise caution and take necessary safety measures.

Meanwhile, coastal areas are expected to see isolated thunderstorms or intermittent rain with sunny intervals, while the northern sector of the country remains mostly sunny throughout the day.

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions will be rough, posing potential hazards for fishermen and other marine operators.

GMet assured the public that it will continue to monitor the evolving weather system and provide timely updates as necessary.