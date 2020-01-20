14 minutes ago

Aduana Stars marksman Yahaya Mohammed leads the Ghana Premier League goal scorers chart after 5 games with six goals.

The prolific striker scored one on Sunday against Legon Cities from a free kick to add to his tally of five goals.

He is closely followed by Prince Opoku Agyemang of Medeama Sc with four goals who failed to score on match day 5 after last scoring the winner from the spot against Asante Kotoko.

Inter Allies' Nigerien striker Victorien Adebayor is tied on four goals same as the Medeama goal poacher and Bechem United's Prince Kwabena Adu.

Medeama's super sub Nana Kofi Babil who scored in each of his first three games has not added to his tally since and is still on three goals.

TOP-SCORERS CHART BELOW: