The Ghana Health Service (GHS), under the Ministry of Health, has issued a public health alert following a significant increase in seasonal influenza cases across the country.

The GHS is urging all citizens to adhere strictly to hygiene and prevention protocols to curb the spread of the flu.

In a notice dated October 18, 2025, the GHS confirmed that regions including Greater Accra, Central, Bono, and Eastern have reported cases of Influenza A strains H3N2 and H1N1—both common seasonal flu variants. The surge in cases coincides with the annual flu season in Ghana, which typically peaks during the cooler months.

Key Information on the Flu Outbreak:



Transmission: The flu spreads primarily through respiratory droplets from infected persons, such as coughing, sneezing, or talking, and by touching contaminated surfaces.



Vulnerable Groups: Children and adolescents (especially with schools in session), the elderly, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease are at higher risk.



Symptoms: Common symptoms include sudden onset of fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, and fatigue.

High-Risk Areas: Schools, dormitories, transport hubs, markets, and crowded public places are identified as environments with an increased risk of rapid spread.

Preventive Measures:



Seek Medical Care Early if experiencing symptoms.

Self-Isolate to prevent transmission to others.

Practice Good Hygiene such as frequent handwashing and sanitizing.

Avoid Close Contact with infected individuals.

Wear a Facemask in public spaces to reduce spread.

The GHS has called on schools, authorities, and parents, in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES), to enforce these preventive measures to protect students and staff.

Additionally, the GHS has strengthened its response by enhancing surveillance, rapid diagnostic testing, and updating case management protocols for healthcare providers. Public education campaigns will be carried out via media and community outreach to inform and guide the public.

The GHS assured the public that all necessary resources are being mobilized to tackle the surge in flu cases, and the cooperation of all stakeholders is essential to protect public health.