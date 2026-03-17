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Health authorities in Ghana have intensified efforts to strengthen the country’s response to three of its most persistent public health challenges—HIV, tuberculosis and malaria—through a high-level joint performance review that brought together key national health programmes and stakeholders.

The Ghana Health Service convened the Joint Annual Performance Review Meeting under the theme “Strategic Reprioritization for Maximum Impact,” providing a platform for critical evaluation of the country’s disease control programmes and the effectiveness of ongoing interventions.

The meeting brought together stakeholders from three major national programmes: the National AIDS Control Programme Ghana, the National Tuberculosis Programme Ghana, and the National Malaria Elimination Programme Ghana.

Officials, health professionals, development partners, and programme managers used the gathering to review performance indicators, share data insights, and outline new strategies for improving disease control efforts across the country.

For decades, HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria have remained among Ghana’s most significant public health threats, placing considerable pressure on the national healthcare system and affecting millions of lives.

Although major gains have been made through expanded testing, treatment programmes, and prevention campaigns, health authorities acknowledge that sustained coordination and strategic planning remain essential to maintaining progress.

The joint review meeting therefore served as an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on achievements recorded over the past year while critically examining the challenges that continue to affect service delivery and disease control.

Participants discussed issues such as improving case detection for tuberculosis, expanding access to antiretroviral therapy for people living with HIV, strengthening malaria prevention campaigns, and ensuring efficient use of limited healthcare resources.

Stakeholders also examined the need to enhance coordination between programmes to avoid duplication and maximise impact.

Health officials emphasised that integrating programme planning and evaluation allows for more effective responses to overlapping health challenges, particularly in communities where these diseases coexist and share common risk factors.

The forum also highlighted the importance of partnerships between government agencies, international development partners, civil society organisations, and healthcare providers in achieving sustainable health outcomes. Such collaboration, officials noted, remains central to the long-term public health strategy.

Beyond reviewing data and programme performance, the meeting focused on strategic reprioritisation—a process aimed at redirecting resources and interventions toward areas where they can generate the greatest impact. This includes improving surveillance systems, strengthening community-level health services, and enhancing access to diagnostics and treatment.