55 minutes ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans to extend the operating hours of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and polyclinics to 24 hours, in alignment with the government’s 24-hour economic policy.

Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of GHS, revealed that the move aims to provide round-the-clock healthcare access across the country. He added that necessary security measures will be implemented to support the expanded operations at these facilities.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 14, 2025, Dr. Akoriyea stated that the decision is both strategic and timely, responding to the growing healthcare needs of Ghanaians while supporting the broader economic agenda.

“The reason is to align with the 24-Hour Economy Model. The other reason is to take advantage of this opportunity to improve our services. Currently, many CHPS facilities do not run 24-hour operations, and at night, people often struggle to access care,” he said.

The announcement follows the government’s recent pledge to expand healthcare infrastructure. On June 20, the government unveiled plans to construct approximately 600 new CHPS compounds by the end of 2025, with each district required to build at least two facilities this year.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in Charge of Government Communications, added that each district is expected to build at least two CHPS compounds this year, contributing to the nationwide expansion.

“Each district is required to construct two new CHPS compounds this year. That amounts to about 600 CHPS compounds in 2025 alone. If we sustain this momentum, we could exceed 2,000 CHPS compounds over the next four years,” he noted.

Together, these efforts are expected to significantly enhance healthcare delivery, particularly in underserved communities, ensuring that services are available to all Ghanaians, no matter the time of day.