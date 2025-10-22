1 hour ago

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has launched a manhunt for Akwasi Agyemang-Abebrese, a former Customer Service Manager at a bank in Kumasi, accused of stealing more than GH¢30 million in a sophisticated fraud scheme.

Authorities have announced a GH¢100,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Agyemang-Abebrese is wanted for the alleged offences of stealing and money laundering.

An internal audit revealed that a total of GH¢33,384,494.00 was misappropriated between November 2023 and February 2025.

The scheme allegedly involved diverting funds from the bank’s internal accounts and a KNUST Postgraduate Student Hostel account into his personal account.

According to the bank’s petition to EOCO, Agyemang-Abebrese “debited both internal accounts and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) accounts,” siphoning GH¢4.85 million directly from the student hostel’s funds.

The bank’s investigation also uncovered the involvement of several other employees described as “inputters,” who processed 61 transactions totalling GH¢29.7 million — all allegedly authorised by Agyemang-Abebrese.

His disappearance was first reported in March 2025, when he was asked to provide documentation for suspicious transactions.

According to a letter from the bank, “Akwasi, in the bid of searching for the source documents, left the branch without the knowledge of the branch manager or any staff.” Efforts to contact him have since been unsuccessful, as his phone remains switched off.

In a public notice, EOCO urged anyone with credible information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the EOCO Head Office on Barnes Road, Accra, any regional office, the nearest police station, or call 0256957742 or 0579709066.