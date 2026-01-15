11 hours ago

The funds will initially be invested in mining activities in the Nyinahin concession

The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Metalloïd Resources Investment – LLC-S.P.C (Metalloid), and Ghana Integrated Bauxite Development Limited Company (GIBDLC) have signed a US$60 million facility agreement to support bauxite mining activities in Nyinahin, Ashanti Region.

Executed in Abu Dhabi on January 14, 2026, the agreement aims to accelerate the development of Ghana’s aluminium sector by exploring and commercialising the country’s estimated 920 million tonnes of bauxite reserves.

The funds will initially be directed toward mining operations at Hills 1-3 within the Nyinahin concession, with plans to gradually scale up production. The facility also supports the establishment of a fully integrated aluminium industry in Ghana, encompassing bauxite extraction and the creation of value-added opportunities across the aluminium value chain.

The project is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, enhance local value addition, and contribute significantly to Ghana’s economic growth.

“This partnership marks a crucial step toward realising Ghana’s industrialisation ambitions,” said GIADEC CEO Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah.

Metalloid CEO Ali Bin Jerais described the agreement as a strong endorsement of Ghana’s aluminium development agenda. “This facility represents a vote of confidence in Ghana’s long-term aluminium vision and in the Nyinahin bauxite concession as a globally competitive resource,” he said.

He added that Metalloid is proud to partner with GIADEC and GIBDLC to unlock sustainable value from Ghana’s bauxite reserves through disciplined investment, phased development, and adherence to international best-practice mining standards.

“Beyond production growth, this project is about building local capacity, creating meaningful employment, and laying the foundations for a fully integrated aluminium value chain that delivers enduring economic impact for Ghana,” Jerais concluded.