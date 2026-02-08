The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, says the corporation is fast-tracking efforts to establish a fully integrated aluminium industry as a cornerstone of Ghana’s long-term industrial transformation and economic growth agenda.

According to Mr. Twumasi Ankrah, GIADEC’s primary mandate is to develop and coordinate the entire aluminium value chain—from bauxite mining and alumina refining to aluminium smelting and downstream manufacturing—under a unified national strategy.

He explained that GIADEC was established under Act 976 to manage the state’s interests across the aluminium value chain while ensuring strong Ghanaian participation through strategic partnerships.

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah said the long-term goal is to position Ghana as Africa’s leading integrated aluminium producer, supported by cost-efficient, safe, and environmentally responsible operations that deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders.

GIADEC’s strategy is anchored on Ghana’s extensive bauxite reserves located at Awaso, Nyinahin, and Kyebi. Collectively, these deposits are estimated to hold about 920 million metric tonnes of bauxite resources, forming the foundation of the country’s integrated aluminium industry.

Under the integrated development model, locally mined bauxite will supply domestic alumina refineries, which will in turn feed aluminium smelters such as the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO). The final phase will focus on downstream manufacturing through industrial parks to produce aluminium products for both the domestic market and export, particularly within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah disclosed that GIADEC is pursuing five key strategic priorities between 2025 and 2028. These include activating large-scale bauxite mining, developing railway and port infrastructure to support mineral transport, constructing alumina refineries through strategic partnerships, modernising and expanding VALCO, and collaborating with regulators to establish a robust policy framework for downstream aluminium manufacturing.

A major focus area is the Nyinahin bauxite deposit, where GIADEC is targeting annual production of about 10 million tonnes using a contract mining model, subject to regulatory approvals.

He highlighted several milestones already achieved, including the acquisition of six mining leases covering Ghana’s known bauxite deposits. The leases are currently before Parliament for ratification. GIADEC has also supported the construction of a nine-kilometre access road to facilitate mining activities at Nyinahin.

In addition, two strategic investors have been selected to partner in the development of Ghana’s first alumina refineries. The project is expected to attract approximately US$5 billion in investment and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah further revealed plans to modernise and expand VALCO, with the aim of increasing annual production capacity from about 40,000 metric tonnes to approximately 300,000 metric tonnes within three years, while significantly boosting employment.

He also disclosed that GIADEC has secured a US$60 million financing facility to support the start of commercial bauxite mining at Nyinahin, with operations expected to commence by the end of 2026 to meet offtake obligations.

Beyond upstream activities, GIADEC is collaborating with partners to establish Ghana’s first aluminium-focused industrial park in Tema to promote downstream manufacturing and value addition. Discussions are also underway with international partners to develop a rolling mill that will convert aluminium ingots into high-value finished products.

The corporation is also implementing capacity-building programmes for young people in mining communities through skills training initiatives linked to the aluminium value chain.

To support the industry’s growth, GIADEC is working with partners to expand critical infrastructure, including railways, ports, and power supply systems, to ensure efficient mineral transport and reliable industrial operations.

Mr. Twumasi Ankrah emphasised that environmental protection and community engagement remain central to GIADEC’s operations, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas.

He reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to building a globally competitive aluminium industry that will create jobs, drive industrialisation, deepen local participation in mining and manufacturing, and deliver long-term economic value for Ghana.