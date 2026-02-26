6 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Gideon Acquah has undergone successful surgery after suffering a serious knee injury, his club UD Torre del Mar has confirmed.

‎The 25-year-old required an operation on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus, injuries that often sideline players for several months. The Spanish lower-division side announced that the procedure was successful, offering a positive first step in what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Acquah, who previously featured for Ghanaian clubs Bofoakwa Tano and Medeama SC, has built a reputation as a composed and dependable defender.

‎He was also part of Ghana’s much-celebrated squad at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon, a team often referred to as the country’s “golden generation” at youth level. Although he did not make the final squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup later that year in India, his contributions during the continental campaign remain a notable chapter in his career.

ACL injuries are among the most challenging setbacks for professional footballers, demanding both physical resilience and mental strength. For Acquah, the focus will now shift to recovery, rehabilitation and a gradual return to full fitness.

Supporters and former teammates have already sent messages of encouragement, hoping to see the defender back on the pitch stronger than before.

For now, Ghana’s football fraternity will be wishing him patience and perseverance as he begins the long road to recovery.