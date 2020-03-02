11 minutes ago

German born Ghanaian Gideon Jung was the villain as Hamburg lost heavily against FC Erzgebirge Aue in the Bundesliga 2 game played on Saturday.

The defensive midfielder who is adept at playing center back was giving his marching orders in the 58th minute after receiving his first yellow card on the cusp of half time.

Before he was sent off in the 58th minute his team Hamburg were already down by a lobe goal which was scored through Pascal Testroet.

There were two further goals after the dismissal of Jung which compounded Hamburg's misery.

Jung after he was sent off had to walk the full length of the pitch in shame as the Aue fans hooted at him.

He has made 20 appearances this season in the Bundesliga 2 while scoring a goal and providing an assist.