4 hours ago

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah marked a major personal milestone, reaching 100 appearances for AJ Auxerre in their 1–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Black Stars left-back played the full 90 minutes as Auxerre pushed the French champions in a tightly contested encounter, but were ultimately undone by a single goal.

While the result went against Auxerre, the evening belonged in part to Mensah, whose century of appearances underlines his growing importance at the club since joining. The 25-year-old has become a trusted figure in defence, valued for his consistency, energy down the left flank and tactical discipline.

Facing a PSG side packed with attacking talent, Mensah held his own, showing composure and resilience as Auxerre worked hard to contain the league leaders. His performance was another reminder of his reliability on big occasions.

For Ghana, the milestone is equally significant. Mensah has been a regular presence in the Black Stars setup and his continued development in one of Europe’s top leagues is seen as a boost for the national team.

Despite the disappointment of the result, reaching 100 games in French football represents a proud moment in Mensah’s career, one that reflects his steady rise and durability at the highest level.