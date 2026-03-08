Ghana international Gideon Mensah has reached a significant milestone in his career after making his 100th appearance in the Ligue 1.
The defender, who represents AJ Auxerre in the French top flight, achieved the feat after several seasons of consistent performances in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.
Mensah has developed into a reliable presence on the left side of defence, combining solid defensive displays with attacking contributions going forward.
Reaching 100 appearances in Ligue 1 highlights the Ghanaian’s growing experience and influence in French football, marking an important milestone in his professional journey.
The achievement also reflects Mensah’s steady rise since breaking into European football and his continued importance to the Ghana national football team.
As he continues his career in France, the 26-year-old will be hoping to build on the landmark and maintain his strong performances for both club and country.
