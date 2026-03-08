3 hours ago

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has reached a significant milestone in his career after making his 100th appearance in the Ligue 1.

‎The defender, who represents AJ Auxerre in the French top flight, achieved the feat after several seasons of consistent performances in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

‎Mensah has developed into a reliable presence on the left side of defence, combining solid defensive displays with attacking contributions going forward.

‎Reaching 100 appearances in Ligue 1 highlights the Ghanaian’s growing experience and influence in French football, marking an important milestone in his professional journey.

‎The achievement also reflects Mensah’s steady rise since breaking into European football and his continued importance to the Ghana national football team.

‎As he continues his career in France, the 26-year-old will be hoping to build on the landmark and maintain his strong performances for both club and country.