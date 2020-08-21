4 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Gideon Offe is close to joining English Championship side Brentford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The former Alsager Town FC is a prime target for the English Championship side as they hope to build a formidable side after going close to promotion to the English Premier League only to lose to Fulham by two goals to nil in the finals.

Gideon, 22, has caught the attention of several European clubs especially in Italy and also clubs in the MLS.

According to a reliable source, Brentford are leading the race to sign the central midfielder on a 4-year contract.

Gideon last played for Alsager Town in the just ended 2019/20 league season where he netted 5-goals in 17 official matches.

Brentford are expected to lose several key performers who helped in their Premier League push with the likes of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins on the radar of several clubs.