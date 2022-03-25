1 hour ago

I am Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Anti, Oheneyere!!

I am 52 years old!!

A journalist with 25 years experience in Broadcast journalism!!

CEO of GDA Media Ltd.

Executive Producer and host of my own Gender based TV programme, The Standpoint which will celebrate 14 years this July, 2022!!

I have about 52 awards and over 200 citations and Honours to my name.

I am an Inspirational/Motivational/Conference Speaker.

I am an author with FIVE BOOKS to my name!!

I am a late bloomer. The Mother of HRH and many others!!

I am married to a Chief!!

I am a Broken Woman with many scars!!

But I am BEAUTIFUL, worthy and a woman of Wonder.

And most importantly, I am a woman with SUPER CRAZY FAITH IN GOD.

I don’t have my life all figured out, but I have a lot to be grateful for because God has been faithful.

And today I just want to say THANK YOU LORD FOR YOUR FAITHFULNESS!!