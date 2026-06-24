Ginger Prices to remain high for two years amid Disease outbreaks – Agribusiness Expert warns

Agribusiness entrepreneur and founder of Ideal Providence Farms, Georgina Koomson, has cautioned consumers to expect continued increases in ginger prices, citing widespread disease outbreaks that have significantly reduced production.

Speaking on The Super Morning Show, Ms. Koomson explained that many ginger farmers have been hit hard by crop diseases, resulting in major losses and a sharp decline in output.

“The ginger producers had a lot of diseases. So it affected the production,” she said.

She noted that the fall in supply comes at a time when demand for ginger is steadily rising, particularly from companies in the herbal beverage industry that depend heavily on the crop as a key raw material.

“We also have a lot of ginger companies doing herbal drinks using ginger. So there is demand as well. The demand has gone up,” she added.

According to her, the imbalance between rising demand and reduced supply has led to higher prices on the market, a trend she expects to persist in the short to medium term.

“So ginger has become very expensive. It will be expensive for the next two years,” Ms. Koomson warned.

She further advised consumers to prepare for sustained price increases as market pressures continue to affect the commodity.

“They should be prepared to pay for a higher price,” she said.

To address the challenge, Ms. Koomson called for increased investment in agricultural research aimed at developing disease-resistant ginger varieties.

“That’s where the researchers come into it. We need to do a lot of research and then also help the farmers to improve their varieties that they are going to be disease resistant,” she explained.

She emphasized that stronger collaboration between researchers, agricultural extension officers and farmers will be key to improving production and ensuring long-term stability in Ghana’s ginger industry.