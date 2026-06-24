Akyem Oda: Akwasi Acquah’s free eye surgery initiative restores hope to over 80 constituents

Large indoor hall filled with seated people wearing masks, waiting in rows for an event or service. Many are looking at phones or resting.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 24, 2026

Former Deputy Health Minister and Akyem Oda MP Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah’s efforts to expand access to high-quality healthcare in his constituency have reached yet another significant milestone following the successful completion of eye operations for beneficiaries under his free eye care intervention plan.

The initiative, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Columbia Union Conference in the United States, Ghana Adventist Health Services (GAHS), and a team of specialist medical professionals from SDA Valley View Hospital, aims to provide life-changing surgical treatment to residents suffering from various eye conditions that endanger their vision and quality of life.

Healthcare worker using a medical device to examine a patient at a community clinic.

At least 89 individuals with severe pterygium and cataracts underwent successful surgery at the Valley View Hospital in Accra and are now recovering well under medical supervision.

The development represents another significant step forward in the ongoing effort to minimize preventable blindness and visual impairment among residents of the Akyem Oda constituency.

Large indoor hall full of people seated in rows, many wearing masks, attending an event or gathering.

Since taking office as Akyem Oda MP, Hon. Acquah has promoted a larger healthcare agenda, which includes the eye surgery program. The program’s goal is to ensure that citizens at risk of being unable to afford specialized eye care services receive the necessary treatments at no cost.

After their recovery, the beneficiaries are expected to be able to work again, provide for their families, and actively engage in community life.

Large indoor hall filled with seated people wearing masks, waiting in rows for an event or service. Many are looking at phones or resting.

Speaking after the surgery, Mr Acquah acknowledged his happiness with the impact the project has had on the residents of the constituency. He stated that the program is helping to restore dignity, independence, and economic prospects to individuals who have struggled with poor vision for years.

He emphasized that access to great healthcare is still a basic necessity, not a luxury reserved for those who can afford pricey medical treatment.

Crowded conference hall with hundreds of attendees seated in rows, listening to a presentation at the front.

According to him, the collaboration between international and local healthcare institutions highlights the value of working together to address key healthcare concerns and improve access to specialist medical services for neglected regions.

Hon. Acquah went on to say that the program is a part of a long-term commitment to enhancing healthcare outcomes in the constituency and guaranteeing that locals receive prompt medical interventions that have the potential to change their lives.

Nurse in a white uniform and headscarf administers a procedure to a man reclining in a chair at a community clinic, with others waiting nearby.

He expressed hope that the initiative will make life-altering eye surgeries and other medical treatments intended to enhance the welfare of constituents available to a large number of individuals.

Constituents who benefited from the program have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the MP for his support and commitment to their wellbeing.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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