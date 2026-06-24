Three SHS graduates of Hohoe E.P S.H.S arrested for vandalizing school property

The Volta North Regional Police have taken three young men into custody after they allegedly destroyed critical water supply infrastructure at their alma mater immediately following completion of their final secondary school examinations.

Rashid Suraj Dakpo, 19, Alhassan Mohammed, 20, and Abdul Kadri Abdulai, 20 — all former students of Hohoe E.P. Senior High School — stand accused of participating in the wilful destruction of the facility’s water pipeline, an incident that was documented on video and subsequently reported to law enforcement.

The school filed a formal complaint with police on June 19, 2026, after footage surfaced showing approximately five individuals engaged in damaging the pipeline before departing the campus for their homes.

The video evidence proved instrumental in triggering a police investigation.

Officers launched a targeted intelligence-gathering operation in response, resulting in the apprehension of the three individuals named above.

A police statement issued on June 23 confirmed that all three have been transferred to the custody of the Regional Investigations Department, where they are assisting authorities with inquiries into the incident and preparing to face trial.

The Volta North Regional Police Command has seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning about what it characterises as a troubling upward trend in acts of vandalism perpetrated by students.

Officials cautioned that anyone apprehended engaging in the destruction of school property or public assets would face prosecution to the fullest extent the law permits.

Investigators have signalled that the hunt for the remaining individuals captured on video continues, with officers working to identify and arrest the other suspects involved in the pipeline destruction.

The police command has also broadened its appeal beyond enforcement, calling on parents, guardians and educators to intensify conversations with young people about the gravity of damaging public and institutional property and the legal ramifications that flow from such conduct.