Police arrest 186 in Ashanti swoop as they crackdown on human trafficking ring; victims rescued

Police have dismantled a sprawling transnational criminal enterprise operating across multiple districts in the Ashanti Region, with authorities conducting a sweeping coordinated operation that culminated in the arrest of 186 individuals suspected of involvement in human trafficking, sexual abuse, drug smuggling and related organised crimes.

The crackdown, executed jointly by the Inspector-General’s elite Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Command between June 8 and June 17, 2026, followed weeks of meticulous groundwork — intelligence gathering, surveillance, target analysis and operational preparation designed to maximise impact when officers moved.

The suspects taken into custody comprise a multinational cohort: 86 Ghanaians, 96 Nigerians and four nationals from Togo. They were apprehended across eight districts within the region: Asafo, Kenyase Aframa, Asokwa, Buokrom, Krofrom, Atonsu-Bokuro, Asawase and Old Tafo Ahenbronum.

A watershed moment in the operation came on June 9 when officers moved against Gladys Ibrahim, known in criminal circles as “Mama Gee,” at Kenyase Aframa.

Her detention proved significant, as she was found alongside 96 Nigerian nationals and four Togolese — all connected to what initial investigation suggests is a sprawling trafficking and exploitation syndicate with international reach.

Preliminary evidence points to systematic involvement in procuring human beings for labour exploitation and sexual abuse, as well as the distribution of narcotics across regional and potentially continental networks.

As officers swept through locations, they discovered individuals trapped in exploitative situations. Several were extracted from the custody or control of the arrested suspects and placed into protective arrangements.

Among those rescued were children, who were immediately segregated from the accused and transferred into child welfare frameworks designed to ensure their safety and rehabilitation.

Foreign nationals identified as victims of the criminal enterprise are being processed through cooperation between local authorities and the Ghana Immigration Service, a pathway intended to facilitate both immediate protection and eventual repatriation to their countries of origin.

The investigation remains active, with law enforcement continuing to pursue leads that may identify additional network members and facilitate further arrests.

The police statement credited both the Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Command for executing a sophisticated and methodical operation.

Officials signalled that such intelligence-driven crackdowns against organised criminal networks would persist as a central component of the Service’s strategy to safeguard communities against exploitation and predation.