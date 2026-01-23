35 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie, has assured foreign investors of a safe, transparent, and non-discriminatory investment environment in Ghana.

He said Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework provides strong guarantees against expropriation and discrimination, while allowing the free transfer of capital, dividends, and profits.

Mr Madjie gave the assurance in Accra during a meeting with a business delegation led by Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ms Kunimitsu Ayano.

According to him, foreign investors enjoy the same treatment as local investors, subject only to local content requirements designed to promote participation and value addition within the domestic economy.

He noted that Ghana’s stable democratic system, predictable governance structures, and independent institutions continue to reinforce investor confidence and long-term certainty.

Mr Madjie also highlighted Ghana’s hosting of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat as a major strategic advantage, granting investors access to a continental market of about 1.4 billion people, alongside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) market of more than 400 million consumers.

He added that Ghana has entered into several bilateral and multilateral agreements, including international conventions on dispute resolution and arbitration, enabling investors to enforce arbitral awards locally.

“Ghana’s Constitution explicitly encourages and protects foreign direct investment,” Mr Madjie emphasised.