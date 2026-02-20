10 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has called on investors to capitalise on opportunities in Ghana’s coconut value chain to promote industrial growth, export diversification, and environmental sustainability.

He made the appeal at the Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit and Exhibition in Accra, organised by the Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA).

Held under the theme “Sustainable Growth through Tree Crop Investment: Resetting and Rebuilding Ghana’s Green Economy,” the summit convened policymakers, development partners, private sector players, and investors to explore strategies for expanding Ghana’s tree crops industry.

Mr. Madjie highlighted coconut as one of the most commercially viable yet underdeveloped crops in Ghana’s agricultural portfolio.

He noted that Ghana is Africa’s leading coconut producer and ranks 13th globally, producing over 500,000 metric tonnes annually, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Despite this, domestic supply remains inadequate to satisfy local consumption, industrial processing, and export demands.

Citing 2026 data from the International Trade Centre (ITC), he said Ghana has an estimated export potential of US$23 million in desiccated coconut, with approximately US$19 million yet to be realised.

He emphasised that the coconut value chain presents investment opportunities across plantation development, structured out-grower schemes, aggregation, storage, processing, and advanced manufacturing.

“The majority of value in the global coconut industry is captured after the farm gate. That is where Ghana is positioning investors to operate,” Madjie said.

He urged both domestic and foreign investors to collaborate with Ghana in building a globally competitive coconut industry capable of generating strong commercial returns and creating employment opportunities.