2 hours ago

A murder investigation is underway after a young girl was fatally shot at Aboabo bus stop, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The incident happened during the wee hours of Sunday, Dailymailgh.com can report.

The victim has been named as Diana Adomako, who until her death, was a pupil of the Aboabo Middle School ‘B’ JHS.

She was found at the scene of shooting with severe gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the spot, police said.

“You could see blood spattered at the scene. The incident drew the attention of some police officers who started patrolling the area to maintain calm,” reported Mohammed Aminu, a local journalist with Kumasi-based Zuria FM. A brother of the deceased being consoled

The Criminal Investigation Department in the Ashanti Region has since taken over investigations.

It is gathered that a search is underway for a man in his early 20s who residents named as Amadu, as the one suspected to have committed the crime.

Police believe more than one assailant may have been involved and are exploring the possibility that the murder was gang-related. The incident has since left residents in a state of shock.

“This area has been the hub for known criminals in the Kumasi Metropolis for some time now. Our thoughts are with the grieving family but we pray that the police will swiftly make an arrest”, a resident told Dailymailgh.com.

The remains of the deceased has been deposited at a hospital morgue,

