2 days ago

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has issued a strong warning to the public over a fraudulent text message circulating on social media platforms, falsely claiming that applicants in the ongoing recruitment exercise have advanced to the next stage and are required to pay a fee.

In a statement dated December 15, 2025, and signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Immigration in charge of Public Affairs, Maud Anima Quainoo, the Service described the message as a scam intended to deceive unsuspecting applicants. GIS clarified that neither the Service nor the Ministry of the Interior has announced the start of any new phase of the recruitment process.

According to the release, the application window remains open and will officially close on December 19, 2025, as previously communicated.

The Service urged applicants and the general public to completely ignore the fraudulent messages and refrain from engaging with the individuals or groups behind them. It stressed that all legitimate communication regarding recruitment will only be conveyed through officially approved SMS notifications, recognized email addresses, authorized phone numbers, or the C-SERP recruitment portal.

GIS further cautioned applicants to be wary of anyone offering so-called “protocol” assistance or requesting money in exchange for recruitment favours, emphasizing that such offers are illegal and should be reported.

The Service reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process and appealed to the public to remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams.