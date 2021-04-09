4 hours ago

The Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Douglas Boateng says a critical need of the youth today are reading and entrepreneurial mentorship.

According to him, this will steer the youth away from many vices such as the sad incident at Kasoa where two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 10-year-old for money rituals.

Taking his turn on the YFM leadership series on Wednesday, Professor Boateng challenged the youth to take up the leadership mantle of the nation and their destiny into their own hands.

He said these are his objectives in starting the MYO (My Future, Your Future, Our Future) Global foundation which seeks to inspire and mentor the youth into being patriotic and entrepreneurial.

Professor Douglas Boateng who wants to be remembered for creating at least 10 Ghanaian billionaires using the country’s own resources, tasked national leaders to be self-reliant and take the girl-child education seriously.

“Some of these billionaires should be women; empowered women contribute immensely to resolving a nation’s challenges,” he stated.

He charged Ghanaians to buy locally manufactured foods and consume made-in-Ghana products.

“I don’t know why we don’t take cocoa drinks in all institutions nationwide. Because if we do so, the people and our economy will thrive,” he noted.

The YLeaderBoard Series is a weekly segment on YFM’s ‘Myd Morning’ radio show with an objective to develop and inspire the youth to achieve greatness. Leaders are hosted weekly to share their life stories, journey to greatness and lessons for personal/national growth and development.

Source: graphic.com.gh