The Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, has called on Ghanaians to support the re-election bid of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a second term.

That, he said, would enable the President to continue with the policies and programmes that had brought relief to Ghanaians.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate of the Office of the Vice-President said Mr Karbo, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lawra, made the call when he addressed a Town Hall meeting in Dallas, Texas last Saturday.

It was organised by the United States of America (USA) branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Visionary leader

According to the statement, Mr Karbo stated that President Akufo-Addo was a “visionary, bold, courageous leader” and one of the most consistent politicians.

It added that Mr Karbo praised President Akufo-Addo for thinking of the next generation, not the next election, based on the kind of policies he was implementing.

“We have a President who is not thinking about elections tomorrow. President Akufo-Addo is putting in place generational legacies that many young people will grow one day to see. That is the type of President we have.

“2020 is a clarion call for not only US chapters, but all chapters across the world and all those in Ghana, particularly the youth. This election is our election. Akufo-Addo has done all that he can do for us. This election in 2020 is our election. We must win this election because 2016 means nothing without 2020. We must see the full length of the Akufo-Addo programme and policies,” he said.

Achievements

The statement said the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the Guest of Honour at the event, outlined the list of achievements chalked up by the three-year-old Akufo-Addo government.

It said, he urged the Diasporans to continue supporting the President's vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.