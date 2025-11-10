1 hour ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is calling for decisive action to curb the growing menace of illegal small-scale mining, popularly known as galamsey, describing it as not only an environmental threat but a national security concern.

The call was made by Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA, during the 29th Annual GJA Media Awards held at Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event, which for the first time was held outside Accra, drew top national leadership, including President John Dramani Mahama, Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, as well as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who served as Patron of the awards.

Dwumfour noted that the presence of leaders from all three arms of government at a media event was unprecedented.

He highlighted the theme of this year’s awards: “Safeguarding Ghana’s Future: The Role of the Media in Promoting Peace, Security and the Fight Against Galamsey.”

He emphasized the media’s critical role in national development and in protecting public interest, especially in addressing peace, security, and environmental destruction.

The GJA President recounted recent incidents where journalists were attacked while covering galamsey operations in the Ashanti Region.

“Some of our colleagues couldn’t join us here because they are on admission at the hospital fighting for their lives,” he said.

Dwumfour noted that journalists accompanying officials of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) faced violent attacks by galamsey operators, sometimes aided by armed men in uniforms, including personnel branded as CID officers.

Describing galamsey operators as “bolder, more daring, and increasingly violent,” Dwumfour condemned attacks on the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), calling it a “grave affront to the authority of the state and the rule of law.”

He urged the Ghana Police Service to ensure a thorough investigation and prosecution of perpetrators to prevent impunity.

The GJA President commended President Mahama’s interventions, including consultations with Civil Society Organizations on the galamsey crisis, but called for a symbolic and decisive policy step.

He suggested a “Manhyia Declaration” to mark the government’s renewed and irreversible commitment to defeating galamsey, particularly in Asanteman, where the Asantehene has taken a proactive role in protecting lands from illegal mining.

Dwumfour further appealed for the allocation of additional resources to anti-galamsey operations, citing the Auditor-General’s report that revealed recoverable funds from financial mismanagement.

These funds, he said, could strengthen the EPA, equip security forces, and support frontline journalists covering illegal mining operations.

The speech also addressed broader national issues, including the promotion of peace and security. Dwumfour praised the Asantehene’s mediation in the Bawku conflict and urged the government to extend traditional-led peace efforts to other regions.

He commended the Ghana Police Service for improved relations with the media but cautioned against human rights abuses during law enforcement operations.

The 29th GJA Media Awards recognized 29 journalists and seven media houses for excellence in reporting, with special trips to Turkey sponsored by the Turkish Embassy and Turkish Airlines for the top four individual award winners.

In conclusion, Albert Dwumfour urged journalists to remain fearless in serving the nation, emphasizing that the pen is “not just a tool, but a torchlight for justice.”

He reaffirmed the GJA’s commitment to supporting lawful measures to eradicate galamsey and safeguard the environment, peace, and democracy.