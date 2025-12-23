6 hours ago

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has appealed to the government to step in following a court decision it believes poses a serious threat to media freedom and investigative journalism in Ghana.

Addressing guests at the 3rd GJA Dinner Night, GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwomfour warned that the ruling could fundamentally alter how investigative journalism is practised, by creating conditions that allow prior restraint on publication.

According to him, the decision risks weakening the media’s constitutional mandate as a watchdog over public and private power, while discouraging journalists from pursuing in-depth investigations for fear of legal sanctions.

“This ruling, if allowed to stand, has the potential to silence investigative journalism and undermine the media’s role in our democracy,” he cautioned.

The event brought together several high-ranking state officials, including Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice-designate, Srem Sai, and Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The GJA’s concerns stem from a judgment delivered by the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Nana Brew. The court placed a perpetual injunction on freelance investigative journalist Innocent Samuel Appiah, barring him from publishing or sharing any allegations connected to a case involving a private individual, Cynthia Adjei.

In addition to the injunction, the court imposed costs of GH¢10,000 against the journalist. The ruling effectively prevents Mr Appiah from engaging in any investigative reporting—directly or indirectly—related to the subject matter across all media platforms, including digital spaces.

In explaining the decision, Justice Brew acknowledged that media freedom is enshrined in Ghana’s Constitution but stressed that it is not without limits. He held that journalistic work must be balanced against individuals’ rights to privacy and reputation.

The judge further suggested that journalists who uncover alleged criminal conduct should forward such information to state agencies like the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) or the Ghana Police Service, rather than publishing allegations before official action is taken.

While some legal commentators view the ruling as a reinforcement of personal rights, the GJA insists it sets a worrying precedent that could discourage investigative journalism and weaken accountability, hence its call for urgent government intervention.