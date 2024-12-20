1 hour ago

Former Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako has expressed confidence in Ghana's ability to overcome Nigeria in their crucial CHAN qualifiers match.

Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, with the return fixture set for the Godsway Akpabio Stadium.

Reflecting on their previous meeting, in which Ghana eliminated Nigeria, Awako acknowledged the challenges Nigeria presents but remains optimistic about Ghana's chances.

"The Black Galaxies will not have an easy game against Nigeria. We eliminated them the last time we met, so playing against us again will not be easy for them," he said.

Despite the anticipated difficulty, Awako believes that Ghana can surprise Nigeria. "Nigerians feel they are ahead of us, but I'm confident we will surprise them," he added.

The experienced midfielder highlighted the importance of discipline and teamwork as crucial to securing victory.

"The players need to be humble and obedient to the instructions of the technical team. The technical team is also experienced and knows how to navigate games like this," he noted.

The winner of this two-legged tie will secure a spot in the 2025 CHAN tournament, which will be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Awako's confidence has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting and competitive encounter.