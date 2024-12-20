1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako has revealed that his growing influence within the club was a key factor in his departure.

Awako, who joined Hearts of Oak in 2021, left the club in September 2023 after a series of internal dynamics.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Awako shared that his increasing power within the club, particularly following the leadership role he was given by former coach Matic, contributed to his exit.

He described Hearts of Oak as a "political club," hinting that his influence began to be seen as a threat by some individuals at the club.

"It got to a time they thought I was becoming too powerful, so they had to get rid of me, but there was no problem with me," Awako explained.

"The leadership roles I got from the coach gave me power, and they felt if they should allow me, it won't help most of them, so they got rid of me."

Awako now plays for Great Olympics in the Division One League, where he will hope to continue his career after his departure from the Phobians.