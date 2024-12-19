3 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak captain Gladson Awako has opened up about the circumstances surrounding his unexpected departure from the club, despite his instrumental role in their recent successes, including a Ghana Premier League title and two FA Cup triumphs.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Awako revealed tensions within the club that ultimately led to his exit: "Hearts of Oak and Olympics are two different clubs. One of the clubs is political and the other is not. It got to a time they thought I was becoming too powerful, so they had to get rid of me, but there was no problem with me," Awako shared.

The midfielder, who was earning a GH¢10,000 monthly contract, attributed his departure to concerns over the influence he garnered from leadership roles handed to him by then-coach Slavko Matić. "The leadership roles I got from the coach gave me power, and they felt if they should allow me, it wouldn't help most of them, so they got rid of me," he added.

In September 2023, Awako rejoined his former club Great Olympics, marking a return to familiar territory. Despite a brief stint back in the top flight, he now finds himself in Division One with "Oly Dade."

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak continues to struggle to fill the creative void left by Awako.

The club has yet to identify a playmaker with the same silky skills and influence to spearhead their Premier League title ambitions, as they narrowly missed out on domestic glory since his departure.

Awako's comments have sparked conversations about internal politics at Hearts of Oak, with fans and pundits questioning whether his exit could have been avoided.

For now, the player remains focused on contributing to Great Olympics' push for promotion while reflecting on a turbulent chapter in his football journey.