Global Smartphone Shipments Barely Rise as Samsung Holds Market Lead

4 hours ago

Global smartphone shipments rose by just 1% in Q2 amid economic headwinds, according to IDC. Samsung maintains its top position, while Apple faces a slowdown in China.

Global Smartphone Shipments Stagnate in Second Quarter

Global smartphone shipments have shown only marginal growth in the second quarter of the year, expanding by a mere 1%, according to new figures released by the International Data Corporation (IDC). The modest increase underscores the ongoing challenges facing the mobile phone industry amid volatile economic conditions and shifting market dynamics.

The second quarter is typically regarded as one of the most difficult for smartphone makers, and 2025 was no exception. A combination of global inflation, weakened consumer demand — especially in China — and fluctuating exchange rates has contributed to the overall sluggish growth.

Samsung Retains Crown in a Cautious Market

Despite the tepid performance of the sector, Samsung maintained its position as the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer. The South Korean tech giant shipped approximately 58 million units, securing a 19.7% global market share. Its ability to maintain a stronghold across both premium and budget segments proved crucial in a time of industry-wide restraint.

In second place, Apple shipped 46.4 million iPhones, representing a 15.7% share of the market. The tech giant fared well in emerging markets, but a slight dip in sales within China has tempered its overall performance.

Xiaomi, Vivo, and Transsion Round Out the Top Five

Xiaomi claimed the third spot with 42.5 million units shipped, accounting for 14.4% of the market. Its presence remains strong in Asia and parts of Europe, where it continues to compete aggressively on price and innovation.

Chinese firm Vivo and African-focused Transsion Holdings — the parent company of brands such as Infinix, Tecno, and itel — also made it into the top five global smartphone vendors. Transsion’s growth is particularly notable, driven by its dominance in African and South Asian markets, where demand for affordable devices continues to rise.

Faint Growth Signals Possible Recovery Ahead

Cautious Optimism for the Smartphone Industry

While the 1% growth in global smartphone shipments may appear modest, analysts suggest it could be a sign that the market is nearing a turning point. After several quarters of contraction and stagnation, even a small rise points to stabilisation and potential recovery in the latter half of the year.

According to IDC, "Though economic uncertainty persists, manufacturers are adapting to shifting consumer needs, and there's reason to be optimistic about a rebound in demand.”

Still, much will depend on how major players navigate inflationary pressures, supply chain challenges, and geopolitical tensions in the coming months.