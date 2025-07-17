2 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has voiced deep frustration over the declining state of Ghana’s film industry, describing it as one where immense talent is going to waste due to inactivity, lack of opportunities, and inadequate support.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, Gloria compared Ghana’s ailing film space to the vibrant and thriving Nigerian Nollywood, where actors regularly participate in multiple productions year-round.

In contrast, she said, many Ghanaian actors go entire years without landing a single role.

“There are lots and lots of talent wasting in Ghana year by year, trust me,” she wrote. “I’m just here recommending people left, right, center, because I KNOW what we have back in my country... Great, great talents who’ll do exceptionally WELL in Nigeria... But in our case, oh my heart.”

“Now I understand why my sister and most of my fans and loved ones keep saying ‘you’re wasting your talent in Ghana,’” she added.

Gloria revealed that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to explain to friends and fans why she remains underutilized despite her skills and accomplishments. She admitted that those who say she is "wasting her talent in Ghana" are becoming harder to argue with.Sarfo stressed that Ghanaian producers rarely shoot even a single film per year, a stark reality that hampers the growth of the industry and stifles the dreams of countless aspiring and established creatives.

Her plea adds to the growing chorus of industry professionals calling for reforms, investment, and a revitalized structure to bring Ghana’s once-promising film industry back to life.

Ghana’s film industry, once considered a cultural powerhouse in West Africa, has seen a steep decline in production output and visibility over the past decade, especially in comparison to Nigeria’s booming Nollywood.

Many industry veterans have pointed to funding gaps, lack of infrastructure, weak distribution networks, and minimal government support as major obstacles.